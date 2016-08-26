Lebanon hosts world blood donor youth conference

Each year, the youth conference is hosted by a different member of the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations.



Getting members of the public to donate blood and, crucially, getting them to keep donating blood, is at the heart of the conference.



In short, blood donation is critical to the efficient and effective functioning of a country's health care system.



VNRBD currently makes up only 18-20 percent of blood donation in Lebanon, though this is a significant increase from 2012, when the figure was just 4 percent.



Although all were aged under 30, many have a wealth of experience volunteering in blood donation organizations, with one delegate from Romania proudly declaring this was his 11th conference.



So what are the key challenges facing the global effort to increase blood donation?

...