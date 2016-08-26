Govt backs Chehayeb on landfill; protesters unconvinced

The Cabinet Thursday voiced its support for the state's waste management plan as activists rallied for an evening march to protest against the planned Burj Hammoud landfill.



Earlier this month, Kataeb Party President Sami Gemayel and Chehayeb sparred verbally, with Gemayel accusing Chehayeb of corruption and mishandling of the waste management industry, and Chehayeb insisting Gemayel was only posturing in advance of parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.



The Kataeb have been protesting outside the entrance to the landfill for almost two weeks, and have managed to halt construction work at the site. Gemayel previously called on people to stand with the Kataeb Party and end what he claimed would be a decade of environmental devastation for Burj Hammoud.

...