FPM created crisis to reach presidency: Azzi

Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi has accused the Free Patriotic Movement of creating a political crisis by boycotting the Cabinet to secure the presidency for its party's founder Michel Aoun.



The Cabinet held a session Thursday defying a boycott by the FPM over its objections to the extensions of senior military appointments.



Azzi anticipated that the crisis created by the FPM will only end when the issue of military appointments is resolved and following the outcome of National Dialogue sessions in September.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and other FPM officials have warned of escalatory measures, including street protests, against the government if the party's demands are not met.

