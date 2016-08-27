Ibrahim seeks ‘serious’ mediator for captives

Lebanon is looking for a "serious" mediator who can help the government secure the release of nine servicemen still being held hostage by Daesh (ISIS), the chief of General Security said Friday.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim told local television station OTV.



Addressing security conditions in Lebanon, Ibrahim said that the situation was under control and better than the circumstances in some other countries, a result of security forces' efforts to preserve stability.



Dozens of Palestinian refugees and a number of Lebanese from the Sidon camp of Ain al-Hilweh and the adjacent Taamir area have handed themselves in to Lebanese Army Intelligence in recent weeks.



There had been concern that Daesh could use Ain al-Hilweh as a base to carry out future attacks in Lebanon.

