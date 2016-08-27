Hezbollah attacks militants on border

Hezbollah fighters ambushed a group of militants belonging to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham outside the northeastern border town of Arsal Friday, the group's War Media Center said.



The Army also arrested a man suspected of being the leader of a Daesh (ISIS) smuggling ring in Lebanon, local media reported Friday.



Army intelligence arrested the suspected militant near the northern border town of Wadi Khaled.



State media reported earlier Friday that Army Intelligence had also arrested two men accused of manufacturing and detonating bombs in northern Lebanon.

