FPM has limited retaliation options in Cabinet spat

The decision to go ahead with Thursday's Cabinet session, despite the Free Patriotic Movement's threat to boycott it, revealed a lack of hesitation by the party's political opponents.



FPM ministers boycotted the Cabinet session due to a disagreement over military appointments and the extension of a senior military official's term.



The FPM boycott comes in response to Defense Minister Samir Moqbel's decision to extend the term of Maj.



Sources said that the party's attendance was not what FPM founder and presidential candidate MP Michel Aoun had hoped for.



This was apparent in the visit paid to Berri by former President Michel Sleiman after the Cabinet session, which reflected Berri's intention to refute the claim that Christian representation is exclusive to the FPM.



Parliamentary sources close to the FPM said the Cabinet's refusal to tackle major issues was a way to keep the door open to the FPM with an eye to a possible resolution.



The FPM could resort to the State Shura Council to appeal the Cabinet's decisions.

