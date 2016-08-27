Military Tribunal sends alleged rape victim to prison for month

Layal Kayaje's story began three years ago with a Facebook post.



Two years following her detention, Kayaje's life was devastated again when her story surfaced in media reports. Though her name was not published, Kayaje was apprehended by Army Intelligence in Sidon, and transferred to the Defense Ministry in Yarze, Mount Lebanon. There, she claims she was interrogated, unable to contact a lawyer, and ultimately forced to sign a statement retracting her allegations.



Military sources told The Daily Star that she lied about the allegations and stood by the sentence issued by the Military Tribunal.



This past June, she was convicted by the Military Tribunal of lying about her allegations. Abdel-Badie Akkoum, Kayaje's lawyer, stressed how mentally taxing the trial was for his client.



Akkoum, having expected the punishment to be much more severe, expressed relief regarding the sentence.

...