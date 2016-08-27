Slowly but surely Geneva Call inspires political synergy

In a hotel off the northern highway, NGO Geneva Call planted the seeds of change. It concluded a five-day seminar Friday that brought together youth from conflicting political parties to preach the value of International Humanitarian Law.



Geneva Call hopes to change things, albeit slowly. They engage mainly with non-state armed actors and encourage them to respect IHL.



They also conduct outreach in other areas with precarious security conditions, such as Tripoli and the Bekaa Valley.



Their latest exercise brought together youth representatives covering the entire spectrum of the Lebanese politics.



A member of the Future Movement Youth Cadres, she insisted she would pass on what she had learned to other members of her party.



The participants were split into two teams and sat on opposing tables, competing for points awarded for correct answers.

