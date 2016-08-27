Center of festivals, Sidon is a living city

Festivals play a crucial role in differentiating the city and giving it a unique image.



A few years ago, several Lebanese cities started hosting festivals, which led to a growing phenomenon across Lebanon from Baalbeck International Festival and Jounieh International Festival to Beiteddine Art Festival.



With all these characteristics that Sidon takes, it has been also a city of festivals since 1960 .



The Festivals will help brighten the image of the city.



This year's festival will help Sidonians attract people from all over Lebanon and let them come and see how this city has developed through the past few years. The festivals this year will show the world that Sidon is a city to live in.

...