Greenpeace ship in Beirut to promote solar power

In a nation where many believe there is little to be optimistic about, the positive energy aboard the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior was tangible and contagious Friday. The Rainbow Warrior arrived at the Port of Beirut Wednesday on its first voyage to Lebanon. With the slogan, "The Sun Unites Us," Greenpeace is conducting its second mission to the country in the past 10 years to promote the use of renewable energy, specifically solar power.



Greenpeace is an independent, global campaigning organization that acts to change attitudes and behavior in order to protect and conserve the environment while promoting peace.



In 2006, while a Greenpeace group was on its way to Lebanon, war broke out between Hezbollah and Israel, forcing the organization to alter its original program.

