Cabinet to prevail despite boycott: Berri

Speaker Nabih Berri Saturday criticized the Free Patriotic Movement for boycotting the Cabinet and threatening its collapse.



FPM head Gebran Bassil had said that the boycott was also meant to be a warning against extending the mandate of Army Chief Gen. Jean Kahwagi, which is due to end in September.



But Berri told the daily that all political parties, including the FPM's March 8 ally Hezbollah, see extending Kahwagi's tenure as the only option.



The speaker, who is also a March 8 leader, said that the FPM would not benefit in any way from its boycott.

