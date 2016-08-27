Hezbollah MP warns against sidelining FPM

Hezbollah MP Hasan Fadlallah Saturday said no one should ignore the demands of the Free Patriotic Movement after its boycott of this week's Cabinet session to protest military extensions.



It was unclear what Fadlallah was referring to, but Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc has recently criticized the Future Movement for rejecting an offer by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to former Prime Minister Saad Hariri over the premiership.



Nasrallah signaled in a speech on Aug. 14 that Hezbollah is ready to accept Hariri as Lebanon's next prime minister if the Future bloc supports Aoun as president and relinquishes its support for Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh.

...