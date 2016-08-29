Berri: House renewal beyond impossible

Speaker Nabih Berri again ruled out extending parliament's term, saying Sunday it was "beyond impossible," and urged the Cabinet to approve a state budget. Berri also called for the establishment of a seaborne Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.



Berri called on the Cabinet to formulate a budget.



Berri said that after the proposal was deliberated and agreed upon in the Cabinet it would be passed on to Parliament for approval. A parliamentary session would be held to study the proposal, and if no accord could be reach between the MPs then the Parliament would agree to the budget proposal as it was suggested by the Cabinet.



Berri also revealed that he was not happy with Parliament's last extension.



Berri called on politicians to accept a package deal he hopes would end the political crisis.

...