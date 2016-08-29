Kaag to head U.N. team to Ain al-Hilweh camp in south

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag will visit the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Tuesday, following a period of collaboration between Lebanese and Palestinian authorities in the camp to subdue heightened security concerns. Kaag's second visit to the camp will be dominated by meetings with Palestinian officials.



Kaag's presence in Ain al-Hilweh at this time is believed to be significant due to the recent security developments within the camp.



Sources say Kaag's visit can be seen as international mobilization to parallel local action, or as the U.N.'s way of offering its "blessing" for the Lebanese-Palestinian cooperation.

