Aoun-Sleiman tensions provoke vandalism

Free Patriotic Movement supporters allegedly vandalized a monument honoring Lebanon's former President Michel Sleiman early Sunday, hanging the FPM flag at the entrance of a minister's residence in Jbeil. The act marked an escalation of tensions between the country's main Christian parties. A plaque on the monument reading "His Excellency President Michel Sleiman" was defaced when unidentified suspects spray-painted over "Sleiman," replacing it with Aoun.



The FPM has also been accused of obstructing the election of a successor to Sleiman, whose term ended in May 2014, leaving the country's top Christian post vacant.



President between May 2008 and May 2014, Sleiman had a rocky relationship with the FPM during his tenure over numerous issues.

...