STL to resume with Al-Akhbar editor sentencing

Al-Akhbar editor-in-chief Ibrahim al-Amin will be sentenced by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Monday at 4 p.m., convicted of interfering with the administration of justice by revealing the identities of purported confidential witnesses. The sentencing hearing will be the court's first action after returning from a monthlong summer judicial recess.



Amin and Al-Akhbar were found guilty on contempt charges related to undermining public confidence in the courts ability to protect witnesses July 15 .



Both parties will have a chance to speak before Contempt Judge Nicola Lettieri issues the sentence. Lettieri has invited Amin to attend Monday's hearing, but it would a significant surprise if he appeared.



Throughout the proceedings prosecutors have asked that the court summon Amin to attend or issue a warrant for his arrest. Lettieri has declined to do so, but a sentence which includes jail time could prove a significant problem for the court.



The court's finding provoked significant discord.

...