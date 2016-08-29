Humanities research absent at Lebanese universities

The absence of high-level humanities research in Lebanon is widespread and brings with it consequences that go beyond academia. A main aspect of the poor state of humanities in Lebanon is the failure to bridge the gap between academia and a wider audience.



The lack of public-academic engagement weakens the humanities' reputation as it gives off the impression that the humanities are of little worth to society.



Ali said it was understandable "because this is a post-war society [and people] are very concerned about making a living".



This reputation is reinforced by many parents who are well known for placing pressure on their children to study science, engineering, or medicine – a "serious problem," according to Selim Deringil, professor of History at LAU.



Despite the 40 or so universities that Lebanon boasts, Abu-Husayn dismissed their ability to sustain and support an academic culture.



The wider humanities culture at school is severely lacking and uninspiring Deringil explained.



Currently not one professor at the AUB's history faculty is conducting sustained research into post-World War II Lebanese history.

...