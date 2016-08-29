Chehayeb says ready to address Kataeb concerns over waste plan

Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb Monday urged the Kataeb Party to be flexible in dealing with the emerging trash crisis in the Metn areas and to stop wasting time by obstructing work at the Burj Hammoud landfill, east of Beirut.



Kataeb Party supporters have been protesting against the government's trash plan, and the Burj Hammoud landfill at the project site for nearly two weeks, bringing work there to a halt.



Metn and Kesrouan produce 1,100 tons of waste daily, according to the company.



Leaders of Metn district municipalities, Fanar, Jdeideh, Boushrieh and Ain Saade agreed over the weekend on an area to temporarily store the area's trash, until a recycling plant is established in the Nahr al-Mot area.

