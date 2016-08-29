Parliament committee tackles re-emerging Metn waste crisis

Chehayeb, accompanied by environmental experts, carried into the session an eight-page dossier that explains why the Cabinet adopted its plan in March.



In March, the Cabinet agreed to establish two landfills, one in Burj Hammoud and one in Costa Brava, as part of its four-year plan to end the trash crisis that began in July last year.



According to the plan, the Burj Hammoud landfill will operate for four years and will receive 1,200 tons of waste per day.



However, the Kataeb Party is opposed to the plan.

