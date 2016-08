Electricite du Liban Monday gave contract workers less than 24 hours to open the customer service gate at the company's headquarters in Beirut before filing a lawsuit.



EDL extended its contract with service providers over the weekend by four months, an extension that the contract workers have rejected.



Contract workers have been employed by private service providers since 2012, but their contracts with KVA, BUS and NEU, companies brought them on board to carry out EDL services.

...