STL fines Al-Akhbar, editor-in-chief for contempt, revealing confidential witnesses

An international court set up to investigate the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri ordered Al-Akhbar Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim al-Amin Monday to pay 20,000 euros ($22,330) after being convicted of contempt and revealing the identities of confidential witnesses.



Special Tribunal for Lebanon Contempt Judge Nicola Lettieri's continuous calls on Amin to attend Monday's hearing fell on deaf ears.



Amin was appointed a lawyer by the court in 2014 .



Amin and Al-Akhbar were found guilty of contempt charges related to undermining public confidence in the courts ability to protect witnesses on July 15 .



According to the court's guidelines, the maximum sentence for contempt is seven years imprisonment or a fine of up 100,000 euros.

