Lebanese football stars face legends

The European Championship and the Olympics may be over, but many world-renowned football superstars will be making their way to Lebanon in September. Titled the "Game of Legends," former international stars will line up against a team comprised of former Lebanese footballers. The local side will be led by former captain of the national team Rida Antar, while the international team will include Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Roberto Carlos, Michel Salgado and Paul Scholes.



CEO of Arabica Sports Adnan Yassine said the game will be an opportunity to honor the former Lebanese national team players as well as a historical opportunity for the people of Lebanon to watch world stars.



Each side will field a team of seven, plus a goalkeeper.

