Nationality campaign lashes out at Bassil over citizenship policy

Bassil, a strong supporter of encouraging the diaspora to claim Lebanese citizenship, highlighted once again last week that everyone of Lebanese origin should be given citizenship.



"This isn't the first time that such racist statements are made by politicians, ministers and lawmakers in power, and in particular by Minister Bassil, who never misses any chance to exhibit his plan that refuses to give Lebanese women the right to grant citizenship to their families," the statement read.



Lebanese women married to foreigners are currently not permitted to pass their citizenship on to their husbands and children, a right many have demanded for years.



In May, Bassil said Lebanese diplomatic missions in countries with large diaspora communities would begin procedures for people of Lebanese origin to gain citizenship.

