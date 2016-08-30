MPs seek quick fix to garbage crisis

Parliament's Finance and Budget Committee said Monday that decentralization was the ultimate solution for the garbage crisis and called on a number of municipal unions to meet later this week to discuss possible plans.



Kanaan explained that although there was consensus that decentralization of waste management as the best solution to the trash issue, it was the interim period before it was achieved that was problematic.



The temporary solution is due to last four years, allowing the government to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.



The Finance and Budget Committee will convene again Wednesday in the presence of the municipal unions of Metn, Kesrouan, Baabda and the Burj Hammoud and Jdeideh-Boushrieh-Sadd municipalities to discuss possible solutions.



Chehayeb urged the Kataeb Party to be flexible in dealing with the trash crisis in Metn areas and to stop stalling by blocking work at the Burj Hammoud landfill.

...