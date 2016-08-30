Tele Liban to appoint new board

Parliament's Information and Telecommunications Committee recommended Monday that a new board should be installed at Tele Liban to replace the temporary members now serving in a bid to improve the stagnant station.



In attendance were Talal Makdessi, chairman and CEO of Tele Liban and Richard Rashid, the station's financial affairs manager.



Makdessi said he agreed with the government's call for a new board.



I support the call for a new board, but demand a team with significant experience and no political or monetary ambitions," Makdessi told The Daily Star.



Asked when a new board would be appointed, he said it was up to the Cabinet to decide who is appointed and when.

