Municipalities must stick to govt trash plan: Chehayeb

Chehayeb, who heads a committee responsible for implementing the government's trash plan, said that "capable" municipalities can work outside of the "centralized plan" in treating their waste.



He said such municipalities should however abide by the "health and environmental" conditions in the trash plan.



The temporary solution is due to last four years, allowing the government to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.



The Finance and Budget Committee will convene again Wednesday in the presence of the municipal unions of Metn, Kesrouan, Baabda and the Burj Hammoud and Jdeideh-Boushrieh-Sadd municipalities to discuss possible solutions.

...