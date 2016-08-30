Al-Akhbar sentence attempt to silence media: Hezbollah MP

The head of Parliament's Media and Telecommunications Committee Tuesday voiced solidarity with a newspaper and its editor fined 26,000 euros one day earlier by an international court investigating the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



After deliberating for roughly two hours, Contempt Judge Nicola Lettieri announced the sentence and ordered that the fines be paid by Sept. 30 .



Amin and the paper were found guilty on July 15 of charges stemming from their publication of a list of 32 allegedly secret tribunal witnesses in January 2013 .



The sentence means Lebanese authorities are unlikely to be called upon to arrest Amin, a situation which could have proved embarrassing for the tribunal.

...