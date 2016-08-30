Parliament committees debate administrative decentralization

The Parliament's joint committees Tuesday took up the issue of administrative decentralization, a long-standing demand by the Kataeb Party.



Parliament's Administration and Justice Committee chief MP Robert Ghanem, who headed the meeting said that they established a sub-committee to discuss principles that should be adopted as the government moves forward with a plan to decentralize state services.



He said that the 19-member sub-committee will consider two proposals filed by MP Robert Ghanem and Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel.

...