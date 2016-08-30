Gemayel rejects blame for new trash pile ups

Kataeb leader Sami Gemayel Tuesday rejected blame for the new mounds of garbage piling up in parts of Beirut and its suburbs after his party blocked access to a nearby dump.



The plan saw the garbage removed from the streets after its passage, but earlier this month Kataeb supporters blocked access to the Burj Hammoud landfill, prompting waste collectors to suspend collection.



The temporary solution is due to last four years, allowing the government to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.



Gemayel denounced the government for failing to reach a long-term plan for the country's waste sector.

