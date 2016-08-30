UN official tours Ain al-Hilweh, praises security efforts

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag Tuesday praised the security coordination between Lebanese and Palestinian agencies during a tour of a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.



The U.N. official's visit comes amid heightened tensions between factions within the camp and concerns over its use as a safe haven for militants and recruiting ground for extremism spurred the Lebanese-Palestinian collaboration to stabilize the areas.



She said she was in regular contact with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and Army Commander Gen. Jean Kahwagi on the overall security challenges in Lebanon.



Ain al-Hilweh, Lebanon's largest Palestinian camp, is home to rival Palestinian factions, some of which are considered terrorist groups by the Lebanese government.

