Families mark International Day of the Disappeared

An auditorium at Universite Saint Joseph Tuesday was filled with mourning families, some carrying photos of their loved ones who were forcibly disappeared during the 1975-1990 Civil War. They had gathered in the university's Francois Bassil Auditorium to mark the International Day of the Disappeared at the event organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross.



Zakhariya's mother, like many families, had done everything in her power to find out what had happened to her son. Zakhariya explained that around five years ago detectives from the Lebanese government visited the family and told them that Iskandar was detained in Syria.



The ICRC, in addition to the Committee of the Families of the Kidnapped and the Disappeared among others, has been directly lobbying the government to move forward on the issue.



Recently the ICRC began collecting saliva samples to extract DNA from family members of the disappeared with the government's approval.



The ICRC started the project in June, and has collected more than 300 samples from various families thus far.

