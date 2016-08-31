Puppets do battle against drugs

Each of the puppets in the play reflect real-world characters that contribute to the ongoing scourge of drugs in Lebanese society, explained Samar Daher, a theater trainer and puppet-maker who led the workshop.



The "joyful and innocent" puppet falls victim to this character's dishonesty.



Daher also praised the support that they have been getting from a diverse range of Kfar Roummane's to bring the project to fruition.



The nine girls participating in the show used fabric and coloring pens to create their own puppets to reflect the personalities and roles of each of the play's characters. Although it looks simple, the puppetry show involves a three-way relationship between the puppet, the puppeteer and the audience.



Rana Jouneh, a media and activities official at the Kfar Roummane Municipality, explained that the use of puppets can help the youth express themselves.

...