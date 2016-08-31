U.N. team, led by Kaag, visits Ain al-Hilweh

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag praised the coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian security services Tuesday during a tour of the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. Kaag's visit was made amid the heavy deployment to the camp by the joint Palestinian security forces.



Kaag said she was in regular contact with Lebanese General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and Lebanese Army commander Gen. Jean Kahwagi regarding security challenges in Lebanon.



Accompanied by UNRWA's Lebanon Director-General Matthias Schmale, Kaag met with Palestinian factions and senior officials inside the camp and inspected local UNRWA offices.



Kaag's last visit to Ain al-Hilweh came in March 2015 .

