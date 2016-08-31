Ministry orders removal of trash near hospital

The Health Ministry Tuesday ordered the removal of mounds of trash dumped near a hospital in Mount Lebanon, days after garbage collectors suspended work due to an ongoing protest outside a controversial landfill.



The temporary solution is due to last four years, allowing the government to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.



Gemayel appealed to other parties to support the Kataeb in an attempt to reach an alternative to the controversial plan. He denounced the government for failing to reach a long-term plan for the country's waste sector.



Kataeb Party supporters have been holding protests against the government's trash plan at the landfill site since Aug. 16 .



Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb has been calling on the Kataeb to cooperate to prevent the accumulation of waste in areas assigned to Burj Hammoud.



Chehayeb, who heads a committee tasked with implementing the government's trash plan, said that "capable" municipalities can work outside of the centralized plan in treating their waste.



He said such municipalities should, however, abide by the "health and environmental" conditions in the trash plan.

