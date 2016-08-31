FPM hints at quitting dialogue after boycott

The Free Patriotic Movement Tuesday ramped up its campaign against the government, vowing to challenge all Cabinet decrees passed in the absence of its ministers, while hinting it might quit national dialogue if the concept of equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians was not clarified.



The FPM's tough stance comes as senior party officials have been harping on alleged marginalization of Christians in state posts and the need to abide by the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians, and also questioning the legitimacy of the government since last week after the party decided to boycott a Cabinet session in protest against the extension of senior military officials' terms.



Responding the FPM's escalating protests over alleged marginalization of Christians, the Future Movement's parliamentary bloc said that the election of a president is the key to restoring genuine equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians as provided for in the National Charter.



The FPM and its key ally, Hezbollah, have argued that Michel Aoun, the founder of the FPM, is the most qualified candidate for the presidency because he enjoys the widest popular representation within the Christian community, especially after Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea has endorsed Aoun's presidential bid.

