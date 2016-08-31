Lebanese MPs, municipal leaders meet to discuss garbage crisis solution

The Parliament's Finance and Budget sub-committee convened Wednesday for the second time this week to discuss finding a solution to the country's unresolved garbage crisis.



Before the session, the sub-committee's head MP Ibrahim Kanaan described the meeting as "important and decisive," emphasizing the need to adopt a transition period before finding a permanent solution to the trash issue.



Present at the meeting will be Education Minister Elias Bou Saab, Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb, Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel, and Metn lawmakers.



The temporary solution is due to last for four years, allowing the government the chance to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.

