No proof Imam Musa Sadr is dead: Berri

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday said there was still no proof that the founder of the Amal Movement Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions who went missing nearly four decades ago were dead.



Thousands of Amal Movement supporters gathered there to commemorate 38 years since Sadr, his companion Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine went missing during a trip to Libya.



Berri and other Lebanese officials have long accused Gadhafi of kidnapping them.



Berri said investigations into the case were ongoing and that a Lebanese team visited Libya in February to receive further information on the case, as he called on the Lebanese government to give the issue more attention.

...