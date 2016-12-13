Eleven years on: Who killed Gebran?

Lebanon Monday marked 11 years since the assassination of newspaper editor-in-chief Gebran Tueni, with calls for an investigation to finally be opened into his murder.



Tueni, then editor of An-Nahar newspaper, was killed in a car bomb explosion that targeted his vehicle on Dec. 12, 2005, as he made his way to the newspaper's Downtown Beirut offices.



A number of Tueni's family members and leading Lebanese figures also took to social media Monday to remember the influential journalist and former Ashrafieh MP.



On March 14, 2005, in front of up to a million people at the mass demonstrations against Syrian presence, Tueni gave a now iconic speech.

...