Cabinet on ice for now as previous grudges surface

The Cabinet will not be formed this week due to standing grievances between major political powers, sources told The Daily Star Wednesday but Free Patriotic Movement President Gebran Bassil expected it to be resolved before Christmas.



Sources from the presidential palace are skeptical over formation.



During an hourlong meeting at the presidential palace Wednesday, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun discussed Cabinet's progress.



Hariri has previously called for a 24-member administration.



Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt has called for an expanded 30-member Cabinet with balanced representation for the Marada Movement, the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party.



The source revealed that all parties bar one remained skeptical that the Cabinet would be formed anytime soon, however he refused to reveal which group was hopeful.



Sources also revealed that Hariri would not be going to the presidential palace Thursday, indicating that the process remains frozen.

