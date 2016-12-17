Lebanese protest Aleppo bloodshed

Lebanese nationals in the north and south of the country Friday expressed their solidarity with Syria's Aleppo, with some calling for the expulsion of the Syrian, Iranian and Russian ambassadors from Lebanon.



Daher called on the residents of Aleppo to be steadfast, lambasting the international community's lack of action.



Sidon Mufti Sheikh Salim Sousan also denounced what is happening in Aleppo describing it as a "massacre".



"What is going on in Aleppo, from massacres and tragedies and systematic killing and destruction constitutes a new Nakba, similar to the Palestinian Nakba and a huge assault on the Syrian people by big and great countries," Sousan said in a statement. He lambasted the international community for standing silent in the face of the Syrian crisis.

