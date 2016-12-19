Slain Hezbollah fighter’s family speaks

Al-Hasan Ali Fakih was 23 when he was killed on Aug. 10, 2015 in the Syrian border area near the town of Zabadani as he fought with Lebanon's Hezbollah forces.



Born in 1992, Al-Hasan enlisted with Hezbollah just a year after the 34-day, 2006 war with Israel. His family said he progressed quickly within the force and undertook military training to be battle-ready.



He then came home and stayed for 10 or 12 days before being called back to go to Zabadani, where the battle had started around a month and half before," Ali said.



His family explained that Al-Hasan had been called back to service three days early due to the ferocity of the battles in Zabadani.



Ali said he dropped his son off to rejoin his unit on Aug. 9, but by 6:35 p.m. the next day, he was dead.



Ali said he believed Al-Hasan didn't only die for his religion, but also in the defense of Lebanon and the people.



"It's a pride for me to be like him," Al-Hussein said.



Despite the loss of their son, the Fakih family still supports Hezbollah, and played down the many reports from Lebanese, regional and international powers that have criticized Hezbollah's participation in the Syrian war.

