Lebanese hotels offer glitzy farewells to 2016

Beirut will live up to its reputation for entertainment this New Year's with hotels across the city providing lavish ways for locals and international guests to send off 2016 .



With a night filled with Arab stars, it's no surprise the Phoenicia has attracted guests from Arab countries.



The Phoenicia will also offer a four-course set menu and open bar at its main New Year's Eve event.



The hotel's main event of the evening will host Lebanese singers Nassif Zaytoun and Ayman Zbib.



Just on the edge of Beirut, the Kempinski Summerland Hotel offers a six-course meal with live band, live show and a premium bar at $550 .



The hotel will put on an open bar, and "Oriental" set menu with Lebanese singer Omar Jad taking the stage. Like the Phoenicia, the Crowne Plaza guests will be mainly from the Arab World.



Setting itself apart from other Beirut hotels, the Smallville is a "design hotel," priding itself for its "unique emotional experience".



Continuing in an international vein, Le Bristol in the district of Verdun, Ras Beirut, will showcase Lebanese singer Nathalie Safi, along with a belly dancing act, Brazilian-themed show, and a DJ. Dinner will be European, with a premium open bar.



With an international three-course menu and an open bar, the evening will cost $150 .

