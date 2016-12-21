Burj Hammoud gets women into ranks

Female personnel in agencies like the Internal Security Forces, Army or General Security is commonplace in Lebanon nowadays, but the inclusion of women in municipal police forces is still rare.



Fadi Mouawad, chair of the police and guarding department at Burj Hammoud municipality.



As a retired General Security officer, Mouawad explained that he was used to having female colleagues, and wanted to replicate the positive experience in his new position.



The 24-year-old Kouyoumjian, whose first job with the police was patrolling the streets, said it was tough for her to imagine how she could be accepted by the men she worked alongside.



Sarah Abou Akel, 21, is studying interior design while working. She has been with the police for more than a month now, and is also deployed on patrol.



Mouawad agreed, explaining that female members are treated equally.



Mouawad himself also goes out to visit the officers on the street and provide guidance.

...