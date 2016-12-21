Suspected gay refugee tortured by Lebanese security forces: HRW

Lebanese security forces allegedly detained in February a 31-year-old Syrian refugee on suspicion of being gay, Human Rights Watch revealed Wednesday.



The agency said it dispatched letters to the ministries of Defense and Interior, Military Intelligence, Military Police, and Internal Security Forces about the details of the torture claims and calling for a full investigation.



Shadi was interviewed by HRW staff in Beirut in March.



Shadi was moved between the Sarba military intelligence branch in Jounieh, Rehanieh military police prison, Jounieh police station and Beirut's Hobeish police station.



Human Rights Watch has corroborated Shadi's story with an international and a local organization providing him with assistance, the report said.

