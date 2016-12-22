Preserving the lost pieces of the Grand Aley Hotel

Beyond the broken windows and creaking doors, the decadent and decaying foyer of the Grand Aley Hotel marks the entrance to a time capsule, preserving the memories of early 20th century Lebanon.



The Grand Aley, also known as the Gebeily Hotel, has since become victim of neglect. Dima Karam, a researcher and enthusiast of the hotel who published her documentation of its history in the Guardian British newspaper, has endeavored to preserve the pieces of this Aley icon.



In some respects though, it is remarkable that the Grand Aley still stands, having remained relatively unharmed despite two wars.



The interior to the Grand Aley tells its own story.



Despite its luxurious associations, the Grand Aley's glory days were short-lived.



The second owners, attaining the property in 1977 were the Ghraizis, a Druze family native to Aley. They repurposed the annex of the hotel as a school, remnants of which can still be seen on the site, with colorful walls painted with flowers.



Despite the uncertainty, Makarem intends to see the Grand Aley used as a hotel, and flourish as it had in its glory days.

