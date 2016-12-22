Aoun chairs his first session of government

In its first meeting Wednesday, the new Cabinet formed a ministerial committee tasked with drafting the government's policy statement, with President Michel Aoun emphasizing that forging a new electoral law and holding parliamentary polls are at the top of the government's priorities. Aoun chaired the first meeting of the 30-member national accord government shortly after a commemorative photo of all Cabinet members, including the president, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, was taken on the stairways of Baabda Palace's garden.



The Cabinet formed a seven-member committee tasked with drafting the government's policy statement.



Riachi said the Cabinet would meet every Wednesday at 11 a.m. instead of Thursday as was the case with former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's Cabinet.



Ahead of the Cabinet session, Berri, who visited Baabda Palace for the Cabinet group photo, met with Aoun before they were joined by Hariri.

