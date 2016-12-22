UNIFIL boss discusses peace, stability, hope for the future

The decade of stability in south Lebanon has contributed to a certain level of international obscurity for the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon, something the new force commander sees as a positive.



Gen. Michael Beary of Ireland met with The Daily Star at the force's base in south Lebanon's Naqoura to discuss his view of the mission's successes and continuing challenges.



With the prolonged period of stability, Beary said he finds that at a local, national and military level, there is a growing desire to prevent backsliding.



However, as well as the military aspect of the work, Beary said supporting the people was part of a two-fold mission – to improve relations with host communities, and to bring development to local services.



One of the most important recent developments for UNIFIL was the establishment of the Tripartite Forum following the 2006 war.



Going into the assessment, Beary said he wasn't concerned about any significant change to the deployment.

