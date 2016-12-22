Assassination, shootout rock Ain al-Hilweh

Two people were killed Wednesday by gunfire in a southern Palestinian refugee camp following the assassination of a member of an extremist faction, a security source told The Daily Star. The source said that Samer Hmeid, a member of militant group Asbat al-Ansar, and known as Samer Nejmeh, was killed by gunmen in the Ain al-Hilweh camp near Sidon. Nejmeh was previously a member of Fatah.



A man named Mahmoud Abu al-Yaman was killed in the Barakat neighborhood during the gunfire that followed the assassination.



Ain al-Hilweh and the neighboring Mieh Mieh camp are often rocked by gun violence between rival Palestinian and extremist factions.



The committee issued a statement condemning the attack, saying it had terrorized residents of the camp, especially children and students.



It said the assassination aimed to undermine stability in the camp and targeted national and Islamic unity, as well as fraternal relations with the camp's Lebanese neighbors.

