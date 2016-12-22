Gay refugee tortured by security forces: HRW

Lebanese security forces allegedly detained and tortured a 31-year-old Syrian refugee in February because of his sexual orientation, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday. The man, identified only as Shadi for security concerns, told the organization that he was abused over a five-day period at various Military Intelligence, Defense Ministry, Military Police and Internal Security forces centers.



Sources in the Internal Security Forces said they were unaware of the report and could not immediately comment.



Finally, he was transferred to Beirut's Hobeish police station and released. During his detainment, Shadi was never allowed to speak to a lawyer or anybody outside of the detention centers.



Nevertheless, Fakih noted that the recent announcement of the National Human Rights Institute was cause for hope.

...