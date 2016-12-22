Rosy start on policy statement

A ministerial committee tasked with drafting the government's policy statement took off Wednesday to a promising start that will help the new Cabinet to focus on urgent and vital issues such as a new vote law and the country's water, electricity and trash problems. Shortly after it was set up during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, the seven-member ministerial committee met under its head, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the Grand Serail.



Statements made by some ministers following the one-hour meeting indicated that the committee had made major progress in its first meeting toward reaching agreement on a policy statement on whose basis the government would seek a vote of confidence from Parliament.



Addressing the first meeting of the 30-member national accord government, Aoun stressed that drafting a new electoral law and holding parliamentary polls are at the top of the government's priorities.



The French minister is scheduled to meet Thursday with Aoun, Berri, Hariri, and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

...